Catch the island vibe at tiki art show

The tropics are calling you to Top Hat Art Collective this Saturday for the opening of "Trader Tom's Tiki Art Show."
Nearly 50 artists will have work on display for this family-friendly event.
Works ranging from paintings and illustrations to carvings and three-dimensional works.
Forty-seven artists, hailing from the area and as far away as New York and Sweden are taking part. Those who will have work on display include Tiki Tony, Scott Joseph, Daisy Covarrubias, Jacqueline Monroe, Adam Wentworth, Skipper Kevin, Charisse Thompson, Elena Vargas, FourEyes, Laura Lee Best, Kei Deragon, Deedee Patrick, Top Hat Tom, Kaiyla Stoddard and many more.
Ashleymarie Sey Lively, who also curated the show, will display as well.
Afternoon activities will also include a hula hoop contest with prizes, music by Jonal from Midnight Dorsett and a charity raffle for Bakersfield Angels, which aids children and youth in foster care.
The reception will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Top Hat Art Collective, 5550 California Ave., Unit 101.
Visit tophatartcollective.com for more information.
