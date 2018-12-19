It's a jungle out there, "there" being Jim Burke Lincoln for Bubble Pop Gallery's Animal Art Show. The pop-up gallery brought its latest show to the dealership for a monthlong display that has its reception Friday.
The show features 55 works from 17 artists including Tim Hodge, known for his work on animated films including "Brother Bear" and "VeggieTales," and local artist Adam Wentworth whose large-scale painting "Wrong Park" features a familiar raptor visiting the wrong amusement park.
Theme park designer Morgan Richardson is the show's featured artist, with pieces including "Spix Macaw," "Panda" and "Mapendo," a portrait of a Grauer’s gorilla rescued by the GRACE Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Richardson is known for creating work to help raise conservation awareness, and 10 percent of proceeds from sale of his works will benefit the Wild Tomorrow Fund, which focuses on defending wildlife and wild places in the Kwazulu-Natal region of South Africa.
A portion of proceeds from other art sales (original works and prints) will benefit the fund as well as the Bakersfield SPCA, which is expected to bring along a few puppies who are looking for good homes.
Guests can also enjoy appetizers, beverages and live music. The free reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the showroom of Jim Burke Lincoln, in the Bakersfield Automall, 5300 Gasoline Alley.
