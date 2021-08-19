Call to artists for this year's Via Arte

Calling all artists: The Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival returns to The Marketplace on Oct. 16 and 17.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art is now accepting applications for those who want to participate in creating temporary works of art for the annual event.
This year's festival will feature an option of three different square sizes: 4-by-6-feet (vertical), 7-by-7-feet or 8-by-12 feet (vertical).
Artists may submit up to three images they are interested in recreating with the committee having final say. Recreation of a masterwork is encouraged but artists can submit an original piece of their own art or one from a contemporary artist (with verified permission from the original creator).
Participants must be 18 or older and in good physical health to take part in the festival.
Safety protocols put in place last year will remain in effect including having artists maintain a distance of 6 feet from other artists, museum staff and attendees.
Submissions must be submitted by Sept. 26. Forms are available at viaartebakersfield.com/artists.
Those selected to participate will be notified by Oct. 4.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave.
For the latest details, visit viaartebakersfield.com.