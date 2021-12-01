Busy hands, busy feet prepare for 'Nutcracker'

For decades, "The Nutcracker" has been a local holiday tradition. While audiences see the dancers’ hard work pay off on stage, they may not realize the skilled hours put in behind the scenes with busy hands. Each year, dozens of costumes must be repaired or replaced to prepare for the annual performance.
"It feels very much like a family all the time," said Lisa Wuertz, who's part of the team of moms, staff and other volunteers who make sure the costumes are performance-ready through the run of the show, which this year will be Dec. 10-12.
"We’re all working together, watching and being a part of this thing, working hard to make this happen. We care about making the dancers look good, making a beautiful production that's a tradition for Bakersfield."
Wuertz danced in her youth, noting she wasn't very serious but she "caught the bug." She got back into the production side when her oldest daughter, Jillian, then 4, landed a role as an angel.
Now 13, Jillian has roles as an overture/party guest and a Mint in the Sugar Plum Fairy's court along with brothers Ethan, 11, playing a party guest and soldier, and Henry, 10, who has a boy role in the overture.
One of this year's projects was redoing the costumes for the Arabian corps and queen, using fabrics she had found at F&M Fabrics a few years ago.
"The corps is going to wear something different than the queen. There are similar fabrics and trims, and it's not all hodgepodge."
Wuertz said with a production spanning more than 40 years, there are many iterations of costumes and generations of seamstresses who pass along the tradition.
"We have people like Megan Bynum who want to make party dresses. Her mom, Pam, made dresses (for previous shows). I'm updating embellishment (for a Chinese dress) and Megan’s mom made the costume.
"Her daughter is dancing now and her mom used to make the costumes for her."
Artistic coordinator Ann Conrad said tradition is very important in the production, including the costumes.
"Every year it’s fun to see what's new or what’s added," Conrad said. "This year in particular, one of our Sugar Plum Fairies, Noor Elkereamy, is wearing (Civic Dance Center artistic director and owner) Cindy Trueblood's costume from when she was the Sugar Plum Fairy. It's so special for Cindy and Noor."
Conrad said all the work that the team puts into getting the costumes set for the stage makes a big difference for the performers.
"You put on those costumes and you feel like a ballerina. It puts dancers in the right frame of mind for them to put on their best performances. We have thousands of rhinestones glued to those tutus and when the lights hit all those, it just makes the stage glow."
Like many dance groups, Civic had to regroup in light of the pandemic. Conrad said they returned to the studio around this time last year but that was not enough time to bring "The Nutcracker" to life. Preparation for this year started with getting all the dancers used to working in the studio again as opposed to the "boxes" of their homes.
With some young dancers taking to the main stage for the first time, this show is generating a lot of excitement. Another new addition this year is the male solo featuring, depending on which cast is performing, Avery Wood or Grayson Gallella, who are both new to the production.
"It's very rare that we have good male dancers for 'The Nutcracker.' We don't usually have the mature male dancers to perform that role. ... We use them for the partnering but they're not in shape for the solo role.
"When you have someone who has trained for years, you want to showcase that."
In addition to the solos, Gallella has the role of the Prince while Wood is the Cavalier.
Along with final preparations before the show opens next weekend, fundraising continues for the Shafter Symphony Orchestra, which provides the musical accompaniment for the production. About $4,000 remains of the $32,000 goal, which covers the orchestra's rehearsals and other costs. (Visit shaftersymphonyorchestra.org/bakersfields-nutcracker-ballet to donate.)
Conrad, who danced in "Nutcracker" productions in other cities without live music, said she never knew how special it was until she had left Bakersfield.
Having gone without the annual production last year, she said she is looking forward to bringing this back for the holiday season.
"All the years that it’s been with the community, having to take the year off and come back to it, it's so good to get back into the theater. We’re so grateful to do that."