Fall in love with art in February. Both performance and visual arts are in full display downtown for this First Friday.
Bubble Pop Gallery is certainly feeling the love this week. With its Princess Art Show, it is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
Local artist Ashleymarie Sey Lively opened the pop-up gallery in the Fox Theater building last February with the POP 18 show. Throughout the year, the gallery has hosted a number of pop culture-themed shows, opening them downtown and continuing many at Temblor Brewing Co.
Sey Lively said she's enjoyed this first year of working with artists and putting on shows and receptions around town.
"I've learned to not worry and have fun!," she wrote in an email. "Enjoying the moment and meeting new people, really being present and enjoying the art and educating the community about the artists and work we feature to expand popular arts is my passion. I want our shows to be an experience, which is why I want to have more live art at our openings."
The Princess Art Show will feature live art by Ben Russel and Caroline McArthur. The reception will also feature costumed princesses from Fairytale Characters by Allison. Loads of Loaves will sell heart-shaped petite loaves and sweet snacks at the show.
And, of course, there will be art with 20 creators featured in the exhibit featuring paintings, paper art and cosplay photography.
The gallery is also partnering with the American Heart Association of Kern County's Go Red for Women. Proceeds from the sale of the paper art "Mulan" by Hilda Lara will be split between the gallery and the American Heart Association.
For more information on how to get involved with the shows, including sponsorships, email BubblePopGallery@gmail.com or visit BubblePopGallery.com.
The reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 2007 H St.
A visiting artist's take on our fair city helped form the basis for the new exhibit "Monochrome in Bakersfield and Seoul." Jounghee Won, who is enrolled in masters program for photography at Fresno State, scoured Bakersfield to create monochromatic pieces that draw parallels to similar images from Seoul, South Korea.
She finds the commonalities in the cities despite their geographic and cultural differences.
The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St. For more information, call 869-2320 or visit bakersfieldartassociation.org.
Dagny's Coffee Co. will also host a Bakersfield Art Association show by Charlotte White.
Her exhibit features work inspired by a recent summer trip to France. During her visit, she painted for hours each days, depicting scenes in gouache (opaque watercolor).
An artist reception will be held at 6 p.m. at Dagny’s, 1600 20th St.
The coffee shop will also host an open mic starting at 6 p.m. Sign-ups for those who want to perform their spoken word, poetry or original music are at 5:50 p.m. Musician Ariel Dyer will be one of the performers.
Then sit a spell at Cafe Smitten and enjoy some tunes from The Huckleberries.
With its roots going back to the 1970s and gigs at Cal State Bakersfield, the band now consists of drummer Mike Clark, guitarist Matt Sarad, Dr. David Moore on pedal steel guitar and Dr. Bob Smith (not the councilman) on bass. Previously known as Dwarf Rat and other names, The Huckleberries has played the Westchester 4th of July Parade, Guthrie's Alley Cat, Dagny's, the Kern County Nut Festival, First Friday and even a stealth gig at the Bakersfield Marathon.
Smith loosely characterizes the band's music as "Dead country," aka "lots of Grateful Dead influence with inimitable country flavor."
The show is from 7 to 9 p.m., Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.