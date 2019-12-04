For a story about keeping hope alive, it could have no better ambassador than Norman Colwell. The longtime local actor is starring as Kris Kringle in Bakersfield Community Theatre's "Miracle on 34th Street," which opens this weekend.
Colwell, 81, said he was thrilled to land the leading role of the department store Santa who claims to be the real deal.
"It is much more difficult to find roles, as we age, because most of theatre is for the young and athletic, even though, it is the older generation that supports theatres with monetary donations," he wrote in an email. "I would love to see a theatre that would give more opportunities for plays for our age."
Earlier this year, the actor was in Stars Theatre Restaurant's production of "Wrinkles" and saw the release of the local film "The Precinct: Redemption" (available on YouTube) in which he performed. He also stays busy maintaining the Bakersfield Talent page on Facebook, which promotes auditions and theater productions for local audiences.
This is Colwell's first lead in 10 years, having played Weller Martin in the two-person "The Gin Game" at BCT in 2009.
He's a fan of the original 1947 film the play is based on because of a family connection: John Payne, a distant relative of his, played Fred Gayley, the lawyer and neighbor to Macy's employee Doris and her daughter, Susan, who believes Kris is the real deal.
In the BCT show, Jason Dollar plays Fred who befriends Doris (Sydney Brunsell) and Susan (Abygail Reynolds). "Miracle" also features Tim Fromm, Heather McCarthy, Carlos Contreras, Roy Scarazzo, David Dollar, Brylee Chubbuck, Dixie Gales and Darwin Wilkinson.
Colwell was happy to work with a mix of new and veteran actors for this production.
"I love the scenes with veteran actor Tim Fromm, as the drunken Santa and again as Mr. Sawyer. Tim and I have worked together in the past, in (BCT's) 'A West Texas Christmas Carol,' when he was Ebenezer Scrooge and I was Jacob Marley."
And, like other holiday productions, "Miracle" is big on positivity.
"I think that this play brings out the best in people and we could certainly wish to see more of this in this era."
