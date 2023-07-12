Beat the heat this Saturday with a family-friendly paint event.
Artist Ashley Peony is hosting a Sip & Paint event at Moderngigi Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Beat the heat this Saturday with a family-friendly paint event.
Artist Ashley Peony is hosting a Sip & Paint event at Moderngigi Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
Beginners and children are welcome at this class in which attendees will create a summer-inspired sunflower painting.
No experience is required for the class, which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 900 18th St.
The cost is $45 (plus a service fee), which includes all materials and a beverage.
Visit ashleypeonyart.com to purchase tickets.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.