Book your stay at Stars' 'Holiday Inn'

Much like snow, into every life a little showbiz must fall. At least when it comes to a former showman who thinks he can settle into life in the Connecticut countryside in "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn." The musical, based on the popular movie, opens this week at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
Like many shows going up at local theaters, this was one that was planned pre-pandemic and has been in the works since 2020.
Director Abby Bowles-Votaw, who admits she is "such a sucker for a great tap dancing show," is thrilled to finally be bringing it to the Stars stage.
"This show stays true to the classic film version but it has been modernized in some aspects," she wrote in an email. "'Holiday Inn' still remains the sweet, feel-good, family show just like the movie."
Based on the popular 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, the musical begins with Jim (Timothy Armijo), who leaves show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut.
He finds a way to bring song and dance to his new home after meeting a talented schoolteacher, Linda (Alyssa Bonanno), who, along with farmhand Louise (Lisa Ramos), helps create the inn known for unique holiday performances.
Complications arise when Jim's old pal Ted (Tevin Joslen), who previously lured away Jim's former love, Lila (Chloe Gomez), as a dance partner, tries to do the same with Linda.
Bowles-Votaw said she really enjoys the performance of "Easy to Dance With You," featuring Joslen and the female ensemble, but that all the numbers are special.
"My co-director/choreographer, Jennifer Skiby-Plunkett, has outdone herself for this show," she wrote. "'Holiday Inn' has 14 huge dance numbers, some including full cast tap numbers. Vocal director Caley Mayhall has blended these actors' vocals to sound beautiful."
"I have truly loved working with this insanely talented cast of 18, all of which act, sing, and tap dance."
Theaters often pull out all the stops for holiday shows and "Holiday Inn" is no exception with a record-setting 215 costumes required for the show. Bowles-Votaw credits in-house costumer Laura Engel and Skiby-Plunkett with making that holiday magic happen.
Beyond the impressive spectacle, the director hopes audiences can walk away feeling a sense of holiday spirit.
"So often, this season can be overwhelming for people. The presents. The parties. This show teaches us to slow down and appreciate the little things in life."
