For as long as portraits have existed, they have told a story about their subject. While some focused on capturing the status and power of the aristocracy or wealthy, other portraits portrayed everyday individuals or communities.

To highlight members of the local LGBTQ community in honor of Pride month, the Bakersfield Museum of Art has organized "Faces of Pride," a pop-up portrait exhibition that opens Thursday. 

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.