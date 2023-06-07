For as long as portraits have existed, they have told a story about their subject. While some focused on capturing the status and power of the aristocracy or wealthy, other portraits portrayed everyday individuals or communities.
To highlight members of the local LGBTQ community in honor of Pride month, the Bakersfield Museum of Art has organized "Faces of Pride," a pop-up portrait exhibition that opens Thursday.
Victor Gonzales, the museum's curator of exhibitions and collections, said the idea started as museum staff aimed to incorporate more art activities for Art After Dark, its after-hours experience offered four times a year.
"We'd always receive feedback that it was important to include more art as part of the event because it seems more just like a party that we're throwing that was really fun and celebratory."
The past two Art After Darks have featured larger art projects to invite more people to sit down at one time to participate. And for "Faces," which will tie into the Pride Art After Dark being held June 29, the idea was to create a pop-up exhibition that guests can enjoy as part of the overall experience.
Gonzales said the team looked at other portraiture events, like Portraits of Pride in Boston, as inspiration, noting "they're all about focusing on the local and regional queer community and highlighting how they're just like everybody else."
Although Pride events are often celebratory parties, the movement came in recognition of the 1969 Stonewall riots, violent demonstrations following a police raid in New York that were considered a turning point in the gay liberation movement.
Gonzales said, "Pride is not just about a party. It has become a celebration, but it's also part activism. It was born out of a protest. It was born out of individuals from the queer community fighting for just regular rights."
Those featured in "Faces" come from all walks of life and backgrounds to reflect the diverse local landscape.
Twenty-two individuals were selected based on suggestions from the museum, exhibition sponsor Dignity Health Bakersfield and photographer Jake Tovar.
Gonzales said he has followed the career of the photographer whom he met while both attended Garces Memorial High School.
"I've always loved his photography style and the way he captures individuals he has taken photos of, whether it be photoshoots of a single person or couples during weddings, engagements, proposals. He's always done very well at capturing the personality of the individual."
Tovar said he was happy to come on board for a big project, noting it's been a goal to shoot for a museum or create an exhibition where he could dive deeper with more of a fine art perspective.
"When Victor approached me about the topic, about the 'Faces of Pride,' and how he elaborated on the whole gist of it, I was completely sold. I definitely consider myself an ally for the LGBTQ community. So, for me, it was something that can have a way bigger impact than just myself."
Shooting the portraits in a daylong session at RAM gallery, Tovar said he made sure the schedule gave him time to chat with each person to help them get comfortable with the process.
"It's not easy being in front of the camera. It's not easy being photographed and, with the lights and the bigger cameras, sometimes it's intimidating ... so I put myself in their shoes and just want to make sure that they feel comfortable."
In press materials for the show, the phrase "come as you are" was repeated, reflecting Gonzales' desire to allow each person to shine.
"I told my honorees of the exhibition that there was no real obligation to come dressed in a suit or dress in prideful attire. It's just really come dressed the way you want to come dressed that best represents you and who you are."
He mentioned one person who described herself as a runner posed wearing an award medal. One person posed with their dog, while another subject's mother asked to be included to express her pride for her son.
Some went all out like performer Simona Valentine, whose name may be familiar for those who attended last year's Pride Art After Dark.
"She came dressed in her clown costume. And then in her brief statement, she wrote about what Pride means to her that it's all about referring to it as a circus, to how there are brilliant lights, it's a celebration and it's all about being part of that whole event. So she tied the whole thing together and she kind of made it something of her own."
Tovar also said he found each person was able to express their own authenticity.
"I think everything that everyone wore was very true to themselves. And that was my biggest priority, that regardless of what they wear and how they wear it and what props they bring, I just want them to be true to themselves. And I definitely want to photograph the most authentic, genuine self, rather than curating it to X, Y and Z."
Along with Valentine, other "Faces" participants include Angela Smith and Alex Chavez, Raven Carnes, Phillip Castro, Miguel Angel Ceja, Blue Dahlia Charles, Juan Chavez, Therese Dozier-Gonzales, Jordan Espiritu, Iris N. Gonzalez, Jesús Martell González, David Gordon, Tanya Helena, Dom Joseph, Mateo Perez Lara, Chris Lowe, Justus Genesis Messiah Mercury 1st, Orson Picasso, Michael Robison, Kevin Sanchez, Elise Sotello and Percy Wyatt.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1930 R St. It is free to attend.
Reception guests will also be able to view the other exhibitions currently on display: "Rotem Reshef: Vista," "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival," "Nostalgia: Selections from the Students of the ArtWorks Program" and "Dynamic Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborne Cunningham."
"Faces of Pride" will remain on display through July 1.