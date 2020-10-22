Art lovers, rejoice! The Bakersfield Museum of Art announced it will reopen to the public on Tuesday.
BMoA has been closed since March due to the pandemic and has modified or rescheduled its planned on-site program.
Starting Tuesday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will remain open until 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month beginning Nov. 6.
With safety in mind, there will be physical distancing markers and signage throughout exhibition spaces as well as hand sanitizing stations.
Museum staff are committed to increased cleaning in common spaces, and masks are required at all times for staff and visitors, in compliance with state and local requirements.
On view at BMoA, visitors can see "Black & White: Photographs from the Julie Riegel and Suzette Clerou Collection," featuring significant photographic works created over the last century.
Also on view is "Memoirs of Illusion: Selections from the Students in the BMoA Artworks Program" with pieces from 16 high school seniors and juniors, who completed their works while they under the stay-at-home order. Participants met with staff remotely during the shutdown to continue developing their work.
A selection of larger works from BMoA’s permanent collection and "Marion Osborn Cunningham: Print Maker" will also be on display.
Through the Museums on Us program, funded by Bank of America, those with credit or debit cards from Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank will be admitted for free from Tuesday through Nov. 7. After that period the program will resume granting free admission for cardholders on the first Saturday of the month starting in December.
Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors and free for BMoA members and children 5 and under. Members also receive priority access to all museum exhibits and special events. Those interested in learning more should visit bmoa.org/join.
Via Arte
Last week's 22nd annual Via Arté Italian Street Painting Exhibition was a big draw last weekend at The Marketplace. In lieu of the usual awards, only a People's Choice Award was named this year.
Thousands voted in the close race with the award going to Ramiro Hernandez, whose square was sponsored by Walker-Lewis Rents.
Of his piece, a vibrant Medusa, he told the museum:
"I decided to recreate this 2016 piece by Lucien Reblogs because it reminded me of a modern rendition of the Gorgon, Medusa, from Greek mythology. I was captivated by the use of color and value, and I hope to bring those hues to life as well. It is also perfect as a Halloween piece since it is in the month of October."
To view more works from this year's event, search the hashtag #bmoaviaarte on social media.