BMoA announces winners for Via Arte

The Bakersfield Museum of Art announced the winners from this year's Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival, which took place last weekend at The Marketplace.

Best in festival: Abby Kinsey received this honor for her rendition of Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with the Red Hat."

People's choice award: Attendees at this year's festival voted for the efforts of the Bakersfield Christian High School team, which took on a self-portrait of Salvador Dali.

Best use of color: Sam Bethel received this honor for the brightly hued octopus in her rendition of Kevin Sloan's "Our Modern Animal."

Best rendition of a master: Of the many participants who recreated the work of a master artist, Katrina Rocha was recognized for her rendition of "Fisherwomen" by Joaquin Sorolla.

Best technique: Clare Rossetto was honored for her chalk recreation of her original work "Bees."

Best high school: Of the 12 participating high schools, East Bakersfield High was awarded for its rendition of an original work.

For more on the event, visit viaartebakersfield.com.

