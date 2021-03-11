BMoA abuzz with community engagement

Although its doors are still closed to the public, the Bakersfield Museum of Art remains fully engaged with the community. It will participate in Second Saturday this weekend, opening its sculpture garden to visitors and releasing the latest episode of its podcast.
Those out for the monthly gathering downtown can visit the museum’s garden, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a QR code that visitors can scan for more information on the works on display. They are encouraged to bring lunch and enjoy some time outdoors.
Masks and social distancing will be required in the garden and no public restrooms will be available.
Also available Saturday is “Uncommon Perspective: In Conversation with Art Sherwyn,” the new episode of the Bakersfield Museum of Art Podcast hosted by museum curator Rachel Magnus and David Anderson, BMoA board member and co-owner of Moneywise Wealth Management, which supports the program along with the BMoA Fund.
This week, the pair discuss the new exhibit from local artist and educator Art Sherwyn. The series, which he started in 2018, is a departure from his other work in terms of scale and material. Local urban landscapes are rendered with calligraphic mark-making that highlights the characters of those in the scenes painted.
Sherwyn speaks with the pair about his process, personal evolution and a life devoted to the arts.
The episode is available on Apple Music and Spotify or through BMoA.org (bmoa.org/podcast).
Call to artists
More than self-expression, art is a way for its creator to process and document a moment in time. For its Visual Arts Festival, the museum is seeking pieces illustrating where self and society connect.
Now through April 1, California artists 18 or older can submit up to three works for consideration. Each must have been completed in the last three years pertaining to the theme of “Self/Society.”
This is the museum’s 19th juried small works exhibition and it will be held virtually, with works for sale when the festival opens on April 16.
The biennial event will be juried by artist and educator Jedediah Caesar. He is director of the Todd Madigan Gallery at Cal State Bakersfield and has been a lecturer there since 2014.
At the gallery, he has curated solo exhibitions by numerous artists, including John Ziquiang Wu, Patricia Fernandez and Miljohn Ruperto. As an artist, Caesar has had his own solo exhibitions at the Blanton Museum of Art, Austin, Texas; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Oakland Museum of California Art; and Locust Project in Miami.
Caesar will award a best in show, second and third place, all with cash prizes, and a honorable mention.
Artists can submit their work at the BMoA’s website at bmoa.org/visual-arts-festival. Two-dimensional pieces must be 10-by-10 inches, and three-dimensional works must fit on a base that is 10-by-10 inches. The height cannot exceed 10 inches.
Work must be unframed. Drawings, photographs and other works on paper must be mounted on canvas, wood or board. All work must be fitted with hanging devices. Sculptures must be mounted or able to stand on their own. Pieces should be labeled on the back with the artist’s name, title of work, dimensions, medium and price.
The fee to enter is $50, $40 for BMoA members and $25 for college students. The exhibit will be on display from April 16 until July 1.
If the work is sold in the show, the artist will receive 50 percent of the sale price, with the other half going to the BMoA Fund.
For more information on the exhibit or to submit work, visit bmoa.org/visual-arts-festival.