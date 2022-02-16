Bird Dog Arts show challenges how we view art

Since the summer, Bird Dog Arts has provided shoppers an artistic respite at the Outlets at Tejon. Dozens of artists from Kern County and throughout the state have displayed their work in the art gallery and retail space.
And now Bird Dog will offer its first artists' reception on Saturday with the new show featuring work by painters Richard Krevolin and Cesar Martinez.
Krevolin described his collection "The Art of Looking" as meta art or "art about art." The 10 paintings feature a viewer observing or taking a photo of well-known classic and contemporary artworks including Jeff Koons' "Balloon Dog" and one in Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" series.
"This series should be seen as a whole and all the pieces work together as a meditation upon how we look at art today," he wrote in an email. "Many of them feature people with iPhones taking photos of art instead of really looking at the art.
"There are also images of people not looking at art but looking around museums and pieces of art cringing as a result of being photographed so often. It's wild, fun stuff."
While acknowledging art can't exist without the viewer, Krevolin also notes the increasing role technology plays in the process of viewing.
"Does anybody really spend the time to look at and think about art today? Does the artwork care about how you look at it? If I, as an artist, create a work with a certain meaning in mind and you, as the viewer, create a different meaning in your head, who is right?"
A screenwriter by trade, Krevolin came to painting later in life as a form of self-expression that didn't require the manpower and money that it takes to bring a script from page to screen and one that wouldn't be altered by others.
"So, it feels like it is only with a canvas and a brush that I am able to fully express my take on life without other people adulterating that vision. And when I am done and fully satisfied with a painting, I can present it directly and unadulterated to a viewer and hopefully, they will be moved by my work and a conversation will be enacted.
"I can't control that conversation but I can hope to stimulate it."
And he's interested in the feedback, urging viewers to let him know how the work affects them. (Reach out at RichardKrevolin.com if you can't make it to Saturday's reception.)
Fellow painter Cesar Martinez is also open to what the viewer observes in his work.
"Whatever the viewer takes from it is what I want," he wrote in an email. "That’s why I like keeping my pieces current and personal. I feel as though by doing so, my work takes on meanings that differentiates between viewers and circumstances. What I say the 'meaning' of a piece is, is only an opinion. It’s something bigger than me and something that’ll always be changing."
Martinez said David Gordon, managing partner and curator for Bird Dog Arts, approached him after a small show in his hometown of Porterville.
The artist has about 30 pieces on display, all of which he said are very current, each telling their own unique story that’s relevant to things happening now. Even when referencing the past, Martinez said it's put in the context of today.
"History repeats itself, so I tend to use that to help convey my messages better. Each piece on display has the ability to swallow you if you stand in front of it. It’s a powerful show with strong pieces."
Martinez said his raw artistic style allows him to translate his observations of the world and what’s happening directly onto his paintings.
"The words I hear, the people I see, it all goes down onto my pieces," he wrote. "There isn’t much (of a) filter between me and the work, it’s very cathartic."
Both artists encourage people to view their works in person either at the reception or before the show closes on March 1.
Martinez wrote of his collection: "Standing in front of these pieces is very confrontational. It’s an experience like no other."