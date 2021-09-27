Be part of their world with Stars’ audition for ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Whether you always pitied those "Poor Unfortunate Souls" or just wanted to live "Under the Sea," Stars Theatre Restaurant has a role for you.
It is holding open-call auditions for "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" on Saturday and Sunday. All roles are up for grabs including Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton and Ursula the Sea Witch for performers 17 and older. The only age exception is for the part of Flounder, which will be cast with a performer between the ages of 8 to 13.
The musical, based on Hans Christian Andersen's tale and adapted from the 1989 animated hit film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," is the story of Ariel, a mermaid who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above and bargains with Ursula to trade her tail for legs. When the bargain is not what it seems, she must rely on her friends — Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab — to restore order under the sea.
This production, which will close the theater's 2021 season, is being directed by Frank Sierra and choreographed by Jordan Payne. Cody Greenwell is vocal/musical director.
Those auditioning should come prepared to sing with a piano, and an accompanist will be provided (no a cappella or taped music). Bring your own sheet music if you are not singing from the show.
Performers may be asked to dance and should bring appropriate shoes.
Rehearsals will be held weekday evenings throughout October and November, with performances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 3 and ending on Dec. 19.
Note: All cast and crew must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first rehearsal to participate.
Auditions will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1931 Chester Ave. Those unable to attend the auditions who still want to be involved should call 661-325-6100.