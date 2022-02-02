BCT’s efforts in ‘Earnest’ to make you laugh

Theater often has the ability to offer audiences a respite from their everyday lives. Bakersfield Community Theatre has your passport to escape with its new production "The Importance of Being Earnest."
"The show is a comedy, and frankly, we could all use a good laugh after nearly two years of COVID," director Cathy Henry wrote in an email.
This Oscar Wilde play, which he subtitled "A Trivial Play for Serious People," takes aim at how seriously people, especially those in the upper class, take themselves, and offers a social satire that makes fun of the structure of Victorian society and the expectations of the upper classes, Henry said.
"The dialogue is very witty, but often reveals the disdain that Wilde had for the society he lived in, one that followed his essays on the arts with enthusiasm and on the other hand, shunned him for his lifestyle," Henry wrote. "His characters will, in complete seriousness, say one thing and almost immediately turn around and contradict themselves."
"Earnest" centers on Jack Worthing (Perrin Swanson), who in Hertfordshire leads a responsible life as a landowner, justice of the peace and guardian of Cecily (Jerusha Crystian). Jack also maintains that he has a black-sheep brother named Ernest who often ends up in trouble from which he must be rescued, providing Jack an alibi to take off to London for days free of obligations.
Real trouble starts when his best friend, Algernon (Josh Carruthers), figures out Jack is leading a double life when Jack/Ernest intends to propose to Algernon's sister, Gwendolen (Lindsay Pearson). Algernon then takes on the Ernest moniker at Jack’s country estate where lies and deceptions build to a frenzy.
The show also features the talents of Gary Enns, Roy Scarazzo Jr., Patrick Carrick, Cari Walker and Ronnie Warren, who along with playing Algernon and Gwendolen's mother, Lady Bracknell, also served as dialect coach for the cast.
Henry wrote, "His expertise really helped the cast have a firm grip on the upper class British pronunciation."
Although set in Victorian England, the play remains fresh by exploring themes of society and public image, Henry said.
"I think what intrigued me about working with this play is the modern idea of influencers, people who use social media to set rules or expectations for what is the current 'in' thing. The characters in 'Earnest' are full of comments and opinions about what everyone or no one does, and there are all kinds of funny, clever lines about how one should behave."
The director looks forward to seeing how audiences enjoy this farcical comedy.
"I’d like viewers to have enjoyed some good laughs at the silliness of the characters’ views and situations, and then maybe later take a moment to reflect on what silliness there may be in our own views and expectations. I’m sure we all can find some."