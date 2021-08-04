BCT presents "Celebrate! A Return to Live Theatre!" youth show

Bakersfield Community Theatre is finally opening its doors again! This Saturday only, the theater presents the BCT Youth Summer Workshop production of "Celebrate! A Return to Live Theatre!"
One of the best shows I have directed in five years, it stars five talented actors; Rebecca Gifford, Emma Jones, Mya Walker, Abygail Reynolds and Keisha McGill. These five incredible actors act in four short one-acts playing several parts.
The production was directed with the CDC guidelines including masks, sanitation and social distancing.
The first show is a Rhyming Fairy Tale about Seven Days, a girl of "three years and ten" who, much like Dorothy in "Wizard of Oz," is on a journey and meeting people on the way to talk to the king. Seven Days meets a maiden, squire and dragon before talking to the king. The one-act is called "How Seven Days Becomes a Knight."
"Maxie the Invisible" is a serious classroom drama about a boy who writes an essay. The teacher, Mr. B, reads between the lines and tries to help Max.
Next up is "Covetous Councilman," a semi-comic British tale about a carpenter and his wife who give money to the councilman to save up until they have enough to visit the city. Then the mayor's wife steps in to help.
"Are You Up to It?" is a dictionary dilemma about a short word in the English dictionary. It is filled with laughs, fun sound effects and great pantomime.
Come see this wonderful show at 2 or 7 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 2400 S. Chester Ave.
We will have limited seating as we are seating people in social distancing clumps and every other row. So put on your mask, make a reservation (at BCTstage.org) and come see this awesome show!
This show comes "Board Approved" by all the board members who have seen it.
Tim Fromm is the show's co-director along with Carlos Contreas and Danielle Veiling.