When it comes to community theater, you've got to be ready for anything. Initially slated for a role, someone might also be enlisted to help behind the scenes or pitch in elsewhere.
For Deva Wiloth, it was a chance to step again into the director's seat for "Wilderness," which opens Friday at Bakersfield Community Theatre.
Originally cast in the show, Wiloth switched gears when the original director had to step down.
She wrote in an email, "I jumped at the chance to take on directing this powerful show. I'm a director that loves to make audiences think, whether it's about their lives or others. And this show definitely makes you think and consider the things that people are going through around you.
"The world isn't always as black and white as it seems. The topics and issues these kids face in this show are topics and issues kids actually face in real life, but we don't talk about."
Written by Seth Bockley and Anne Hamburger, the show is derived from the real-life stories of six families and those who work in wilderness therapy.
Wiloth said it offers a behind-the-scenes look at these families facing serious situations — including mental health, addiction, and gender and sexual identity — and how they deal with them.
"It shows different family dynamics and talks about some serious topics that may be uncomfortable, but are important because they are actually happening in our real, everyday lives."
Lindsay Pearson, who shared directing duties with Wiloth, said she was drawn to the production because of its subject matter.
"There are not many shows that deal with such issues as head-on and unflinchingly as 'Wilderness,' and I feel that they are topics that are frequently swept under the rug," she wrote in an email.
The show stars Yasmin Marcelo, Drealynn Long, Jenna Joy Fernandez, Ruka Hafen, Adam Decker and Divyang Motavar as the youth in therapy each facing their own struggles.
"Some of the obvious themes in the show are things like family issues, drug use, self-harm, anger issues and trans issues," Wiloth wrote. "But there's also other issues like body issues, self-confidence, absent family members, family conflict, stuff that everyone deals with in the real world all the time."
Although it tackles weighty subject matter, there is some humor in the show as well, Pearson said.
"There are moments that make us laugh out loud every time we see them. I feel there is a good balance of serious and lightheartedness in the show."
Pearson said she would like audiences to leave the show feeling more compassion for others.
"I hope audiences check in with their loved ones and realize that the issues discussed in the show are ones that affect more people than they may think," she wrote. "And if audience members are the ones struggling, I hope they realize through our show that they are not alone."
Wiloth aims to have viewers leave with a sense of hope for the future.
"The world is tough right now and everyone needs someone in their lives they can talk to, that they can trust," Wiloth wrote. "Every day there's hope that things can get better, that people can get better, it just takes time and effort on their part, as well as those around them."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.