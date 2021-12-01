BCT embraces holiday spirit with 'Yes, Virginia'

In a season of in-your-face holiday cheer, Bakersfield Community Theatre is offering the lesser-known tale "Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus."
Inspired by a real-life newspaper editorial form 1897, the show focuses on 8-year-old Virginia (Lilah Antongiovanni), who is questioning the existence of Santa, and her chance meeting with Francis (Josh Carruthers), a newspaper editor trying to find his voice to keep his job.
"When I read the show, it touched my heart and was a very relevant show that was timeless," director Tim Fromm wrote in an email. "Every child goes through the 'Is Santa real?' phase. This story, though set in 1930, is relevant today."
Fromm, who worked with Carlos Contreras and Faith Thompson as co-directors, said although this show may not be as familiar to modern audiences that "big and flashy isn't always better. It captures the true spirit of Christmas in a different way from 'A Christmas Carol' or 'Elf'; no ghosts or elves, just real people experiencing the 'Christmas Magic.'"
Both Fromm and BCT Executive Director Jan Hefner love the scene between Virginia and Francis.
"It is funny and touching at the same time and is the 'pivotal scene' that brings the show together," Fromm wrote.
The show also stars Ava Denson, Angela Poncetta, Deva Wiloth, MiaChe' Rhodes, Lucca Antongiovanni, Roy Scarazzo, Xian, Faithlynn Salinas and Heather McCarthy.
Hefner said this production was a great way to highlight actors of all ages.
"It features all of the best human qualities associated with the holidays — generosity, helping others, giving hope," she wrote in an email. "It's sweet, funny, and heartfelt."
Appropriate for the holiday season, the production team expressed its gratitude for its patrons, performers and technicians, who continue to support BCT with their talents or financially. And there's still more to come.
Fromm wrote, "Bakersfield Community Theatre is alive, thriving and has more shows for their 94th season. Come see them!"