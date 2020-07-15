With movie theaters closed and the list of new shows running short on streaming platforms, many are looking for fresh entertainment. Over the last few weeks, a couple of local community theaters have aimed to fill the void with shows presented in a digital format. Bakersfield Community Theatre, which tested the Facebook Live waters last month with "A Matter of Husbands," is back this weekend with "Inaccurate Conceptions."
The one-act play, written by Sharon Reichert, centers on a conversation among four friends: a couple on the rocks, Owen (Carlos Contreras) and Angela (Heather McCarthy), and friends Lisa (Deva Wiloth), in whom Owen has confided, and Joanne (Sydney Brunsell), who's a bit clueless.
Director Tim Fromm said that he was drawn to the show because of its relationships.
"It has humorous moments and a great twist at the end," he wrote in an email. "I saw it as something we could do on Zoom because there was movement and it was more than just a Zoom reading of a script. It was short and I felt it could keep an audience’s attention."
While not requiring much staging, the show still features the cast moving on and off screen and Fromm said he added some effects to support the illusion that the performers are in one room.
Fromm said he hopes people enjoy the show as well as maybe "see their own views in some of the opinions and hopefully laugh!"
"Inaccurate Conceptions" will start at 8 p.m. Friday on the theater's Facebook page. After the performance, which will run about a half-hour, the actors will stay on to answer any questions viewers ask during or after the show.
Although the show is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to donate via the theater's Facebook page or its website, bctstage.org.
"BCT will always accept donations especially now that there is so little income coming in at any theater," Fromm wrote. "Our motto is, 'We will never say no to donations!'"
Finalizing plans for its 93rd season, BCT has two more Zoom shows planned.
"Though our doors maybe closed our theater is working on keeping up with the times thanks to the masterminds of Rebecca Worley and Jan Hefner and the rest of the board," Fromm wrote. "We are the longest running community theater in California and we are working to keep it that way!"
