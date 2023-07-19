Whether they're viewed as "creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky" or seen to "do what they want to do, say what they want to say," the members of the Addams family are unlike any other in popular culture.

Interest has remained strong since cartoonist Charles Addams created the eccentric family of ghouls, witches and other monsters in 1938. That one-panel cartoon series led to a popular 1960s sitcom, then multiple films, series, video games and a Broadway musical in 2010.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.