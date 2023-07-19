Whether they're viewed as "creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky" or seen to "do what they want to do, say what they want to say," the members of the Addams family are unlike any other in popular culture.
Interest has remained strong since cartoonist Charles Addams created the eccentric family of ghouls, witches and other monsters in 1938. That one-panel cartoon series led to a popular 1960s sitcom, then multiple films, series, video games and a Broadway musical in 2010.
That leads us here to Bakersfield College, which is presenting "The Addams Family" as its summer musical, bringing together the talents of the college's theater, choral and instrumental music programs.
Director Brian Sivesind said he was glad this large production was a team effort with Caley Mayhall, vocal director and music professor in BC's choral studies program; and Dr. Scott Dirkse, music director and BC's director of instrumental music.
He joked, "I can't teach them (the students) how to sing and definitely can’t teach them to play an instrument."
In selecting the musical, the trio opted for something that would allow their respective students to hone their skills while also telling a good story.
"This is great for the instrumentalists, vocally it's challenging, it's fun. We were drawn to this one. It's fun but it also has the message of family."
With the aid of assistant director and former student Kara Coughenour, Sivesind helped guide the 27 actors into crafting the story of two very different families meeting as their children plan a life together.
Sivesind said the father-daughter relationship was his entry point into the show.
He spoke with emotion about the song "Trapped," in which Gomez (Jesse Magdaleno) sings about how he is caught between his wife, Morticia (Savanna Lux), and supporting his daughter, Wednesday (Giselle Alaniz), who is in love with a normal boy, Lucas (Madison Shuck).
Another Gomez song, "Happy/Sad," provoked a similar response.
"With 'Happy/Sad," it's that idea that as you become a father and your child grows up you're sad that you’re losing the person they were but you're happy that they’re becoming the person they are."
The show also features performers Nathan Armendariz, Ivan Vielma, TJ Sandoval, Rachel Daguman, Alyssa Escalante and James Gardner along with over a dozen student musicians in the pit orchestra.
With Magdaleno also serving as choreographer and students pitching in with costume and stage work, Sivesind said he was excited about how it all came together.
He is also looking forward to people being entertained and leaving with some food for thought.
"I want people to come and enjoy the story and leave appreciating what makes us different and accept that it’s sometimes a blessing."
The musical opens Friday and runs through July 30.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.