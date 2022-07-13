BC thinks big with 'Seussical'

"Oh, the thinks you can think, if you're willing to try!" That's a sentiment Bakersfield College is feeling heading into the opening weekend of "Seussical."
The family-friendly musical, based on the works of Dr. Seuss, marks the return of the program that utilizes the talents of the college's theater, choral and instrumental music program, which has been on hold since 2020 due to the pandemic.
Theater professor Brian Sivesind, who is directing the show, said, "It's not like riding a bike again," noting that bringing so many elements coming together at once, including an orchestra and vocal direction, is a brand-new world for many performers.
"Working with a pit orchestra, only some theaters and schools have them," he said. "With all these instruments playing, it's a wonderful learning experience but definitely a new challenge for them."
Along with Sivesind, the cast is guided by music director Dr. Scott Dirkse and vocal director Katherine Kiouses.
Some cast issues — a few performers had to drop out earlier in the summer — also required some creative thinking.
"We're down to 21 (actors). These kids are doubling and tripling and quadrupling roles. The Bird Girls have four quick changes. No one rests in this show."
That energy is probably something you'd expect in a show run by the Cat in the Hat (Madison Shuck) who convinces a boy (Dakota Seaton) to "think up" the Seussian world in which the musical takes place.
From there, the Cat tells the story of Horton the elephant (Connor Deming), who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including the boy who has now become a Who named Jojo.
While Horton is protecting the Whos from danger, he is also charged with guarding an abandoned egg, left behind by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (Rachel Daguman). He is aided in his quest by the loyal and brave Gertrude McFuzz (Savanna May).
Sivesind said he's excited to put on a show that his children (ages 5 and 1) can see, although he notes his older son, who is better acquainted with the world of Seuss, is the more excited of the two to attend.
With the themes of friendship, loyalty, and embracing family and community, the show offers plenty of lessons for the whole family.
"It's got some scenes with the idea that 'a person is a person no matter how small.' It's very inclusive. I think it's silly and it's fun, but it's also kind of beautiful."
And what would locations like Whoville, the Jungle of Nool and the traveling Circus McGurkus be without set design? Sivesind credits Kevin Ganger, who designed the sets, and costumer Leslie Aldridge with helping bring the show to life.
"The costumes and the set are very visually stimulating," he said. "This kid imagines this bathtub is a pool and he has fish made out of foam board like (Seuss story) 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.'"
The fun even continues at the end of the show with some characters coming out to meet the audience and pose for photos.
For the director, he's proud of his cast and crew and looks forward to the community seeing the product of their labor.
"I'd like them to take away a little fun, walk out the door a little happier than when they came in."