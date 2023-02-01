BC gallery to host Panorama Invitational

High school artists will have the chance to present their work at a place of higher learning this month with the 2023 Panorama Invitational.
This event has been held for nearly 20 years at Bakersfield College at its Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery inside the Grace Van Dyke Bird Library.
The exhibition will display the artwork of Kern County high school students with two-dimensional, three-dimensional and multimedia pieces.
An artists' reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the gallery in the library on the college's Panorama campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Visitors parking on campus must complete a special guest parking request form, available at bakersfieldcollege.edu/parking. Display the temporary permit on your vehicle while on campus. The pass will also indicate the location you have been approved to park.
This exhibition will remain on display through March 9. Gallery hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information, call 661-395-4552.