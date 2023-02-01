 Skip to main content
BC gallery to host Panorama Invitational

Panorama Invitational

The Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery at Bakersfield College will host the 2023 Panorama Invitational with a reception being held tonight.

 Courtesy of Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery

High school artists will have the chance to present their work at a place of higher learning this month with the 2023 Panorama Invitational.

This event has been held for nearly 20 years at Bakersfield College at its Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery inside the Grace Van Dyke Bird Library.

