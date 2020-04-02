Many artists are taking to social media in this time of social distancing to share their work and connect. So it makes sense that when it came time for Bakersfield College's annual Art Student Exhibition, that a little creative ingenuity was added to the mix.
The show is the first digital exhibition for BC's Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery. Works from more than 40 student artists were already juried by Santa Fe, N.M.-based artist Sage Paisner.
BC students are leading the way in building a sense of community while adjusting "to new norms of social interaction in the age of social distancing," gallery co-director Ronnie Wrest wrote in a news release.
"The art students at Bakersfield College have worked far too hard to have a public display of their work limited by current events, so please like and share generously!"
Artists whose work will be featured online are: Sarah Merante, Atianna Martinez, Natalie Rasavong, Natalie Tejeda, Rebecca Jauregui, Adalberto Davalos, Susana Hernandez, Chloe Brewer, Camryn Long, Clarissa Barcena, Ernesto Salazar, Hannah Austin, Ramon Cruz, Jaylen Watkins, Melissa Martinez, Sharon Leon, Xavier Garcia, Brittainy Brooks, Emily Shipley, Mariah Scruggs, Sarah Merante, Adam Esqueda, Keiolani Mahinan-Brockenbrough, Henry Gomez, Sydney Thurston, Yaquelin Molina Garcia, Alan Rameriez, Citlali Andrade, Daniel Rodriguez, Finn Chitwood, Isai Figueroa, Janette Oliva, Javier Fuentes, Jonathan Sanchez, Juliana Medina, Mario Esquer III, PJ McBroom, Miguel Barragan, Sebastian Juarez, Taylor Rodman and Carlos Zaragoza.
The exhibition is visible on the gallery's Tumblr (jonesgallery.tumblr.com), Instagram (instagram.com/thejonesgallery), Facebook (facebook.com/wmljonesgallery) and Twitter (twitter.com/TheJonesGallery).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.