Bakersfield College art faculty will be in the spotlight Thursday when an exhibition of their work opens at the Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery.
Ronnie Wrest, the gallery's co-director, said the exhibition reflects the broad offerings at the college.
"We have a variety of work in this year's show," he wrote in an email. "We have instructors teaching everything from traditional mediums like drawing, painting and ceramics to more contemporary media like graphic design, photography and video production."
Work will be featured from 14 artists: Yvonne Cavanagh, Diego Gutierrez Monterrubio, Dacey Villareal, Jamee Eaton, Darrin Ekern, Nyoka Reed, Adel Shafik, Arlene Velis, Gina Herrera, Joseph Tipay, David Koeth, Andrew Borrego, Kristopher Stallworth and Jeffery Huston.
Wrest said they are excited to feature work by Tipay, the newest tenure track faculty member who is focused on art offerings in the inmate education program.
Tipay's woodcut "Visiting Hours" features an inmate spending time with a young loved one while under observation by a guard, depicted in silhouette.
Wrest wrote of the instructor, "He has years of experience in this unique educational focus and brings an inspiring level of commitment to this challenging, yet rewarding venture."
The goal of the exhibit is to show the community what the art faculty at the college brings to the table, Wrest said.
"We have a diverse group of very talented instructors and we hope this exhibit will inspire students in their own artistic pursuits."
After the opening on Thursday, the exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 27. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
