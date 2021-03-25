Bakersfield Museum of Art reopens to public on Tuesday

Art lovers rejoice: The Bakersfield Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Tuesday.
Museum members won't have to wait much longer since their access to the downtown gem begins Saturday.
BMoA has been closed for nearly a year, with a brief opening window in October prior to another shutdown, due to state COVID-19 guidelines
Starting Tuesday, the museum will open to the public with normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Safety measures will be in place with physical distancing markers and signage throughout exhibition spaces, hand sanitizing stations and increased cleaning in common spaces. Masks will be required at all times for staff and visitors, in compliance with state and local requirements.
Just in time for the 15th anniversary of country music great Buck Owens' passing, visitors can see some of the performer's memorabilia along with other country greats as part of "The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet." The exhibit celebrating the aesthetic of the landmark country-music sub-genre and its influence on today’s musical community is one of three that have not yet been available to view in person.
Also on display is "Color + Figure: Paintings by Linda Christensen," the artist's first solo museum exhibition featuring work reflective of the Bay Area Figurative movement.
"Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn" should be of great local interest, not only because the Bakersfield artist is well-known for his work and teachings but because this latest collection features Bakersfield locales depicted with vivid colors and calligraphic mark-making and the artist’s love of storytelling.
Next week will also mark the museum's first in-person First Friday program in over a year. Hours will be extended until 8 p.m.
The museum is located at 1930 R St. For more information, visit bmoa.org.