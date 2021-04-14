Bakersfield City Ballet brewing up big arts plans with fundraiser

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Clear skies. Low 48F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.