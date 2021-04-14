Bakersfield-born ballerina Tiler Peck 'Dancing Into Forever'

Ballerina Tiler Peck is back in New York but her local ties are still strong.
A video starring Peck and her fellow New York City Ballet dancer Roman Mejia was the highlight of Justin Alexander’s Spring/Summer 2022 New York Bridal Fashion Week presentation last week. The pair danced in a number of locations including the Fox Theater.
Peck choreographed and directed the 8-minute film "Dancing Into Forever," inspired by the emotions of engagement during the pandemic. The piece features a variety of wedding dresses from the design house.
The cinematic experience intends to provide hope for brides-to-be and the future of weddings as they face wedding delays, cancellations and frustrations.
In the short film, Peck portrays the reality of being a bride during the pandemic in "an artistic, yet relatable way" with dance scenes at home, in a bridal boutique, at city hall, inside of a wedding venue and finally, at the wedding reception.
One very recognizable shooting location is the Fox Theater, where Peck and Mejia performed recently for "Live from the Bakersfield Fox: Swan Lake" on March 26.
"Dancing Into Forever" was commissioned by contemporary wedding dress design and manufacturing house Justin Alexander. Justin Alexander Warshaw, CEO/creative director of Justin Alexander, said he could personally relate, since he recently got engaged.
“We wanted to create something that inspires to-be-weds and retailers around the world,” Warshaw said in a news release. “This dance was created to provide hope for the future of weddings and to show brides that in the end, love always wins.
"Tiler Peck is known as the most musical ballerina who can create a connection to her audience in a moment. We are so lucky to have her and the very talented Roman Mejia bringing this story to life.”
The dance can be viewed on Justin Alexander’s website, justinalexander.com/jag/dancingintoforever.