'Back in Baby's Arms': Adams reprise star turn in 'Always ... Patsy Cline'

The narrator of the song might "Fall to Pieces," but the woman playing the singer is fully in control in "Always ... Patsy Cline."
Amy Adams reprises her role as country legend Patsy Cline in the musical for the third time at Stars (after first taking the role at the 2014 Shafter Colours Festival).
The performer said she only grows more comfortable with the role in the show about Cline's friendship with Houston housewife and devoted fan Louise Seger (Tara Haner), who corresponded with the singer until her untimely death in 1963.
"Each and every time I have a chance to study the material or the woman that was Patsy I pick up new details or nuances from her," Adams wrote in an email. "Certain mannerisms, her vocal tone and timbre in her singing and her speaking voice are a consistent focus with new additions each time.
"She had an understated elegance and charm to her that made her very easy to admire, a humble strength that I try to bring to my performance."
Adams said the production came together "seemingly so effortlessly" thanks to a great team and "a very talented costar."
The two actresses aligned greatly, according to Adams.
"We are both doers and very reflective and cognitively process the human parts of our characters," she wrote. "That allows us to have great chemistry with one another as we play each of our roles to best represent who these women were as friends and just how special the connection was that they shared."
Accompanying the duo are Timothy Armijo, Zachary Gonzalez and Patrick McNeal on background vocals and the band consisting of pianist Cody Greenwell, Cynthia Bailey on violin, guitarist Jeff Ardray, drummer Sam Sands and Adam Clements on bass.
Alex Neal, with whom Adams shared directing duties, guided the lighting and staging while sound engineer Seth Green set the right sound.
Excited to bring Cline back to the Stars stage, Adams said she thinks about the correlations in her own life, especially during her times while touring/
"I often wonder what her day-to-day thoughts on the road without her children may have been in the times she had to herself while not performing as those are always the times I missed my children most of all."