BAA shares KHSD student art project, gift ideas on Saturday

The Bakersfield Art Association and the Kern High School District have teamed up to highlight student work with a program that kicks off this Saturday.
This is the first collaboration between KHSD and the art organization for its art center. Each month for the next seven months, two local high schools will present work from their art students.
Saturday's reception will present student work from Tierra Del Sol and Mira Monte high schools.
Guadalupe Renteria's class from Mira Monte includes Alxandra Cardenas, Christopher Rios, Aylin Silva Suarez and Anahi Miranda, who will all have work in the show.
Tierra Del Sol students Linette Najera, Adamary Lopez Morales, Karissa Rodriguez, Isabela Argon Cervantes, Julia Haynes and Miguel Jauregul, all from Nancy Frazier's class, will also have their work on display.
The reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Gift ideas
While at the art center, visitors might also tackle some holiday shopping with gift options available from 43 Kern County artists.
Some options include:
• Wheel-thrown pottery ($35-$100) by Mary Einstein
• Wood-turned miniature Christmas trees, tree ornaments and bowls ($40-$150) by Doug Diggles
• Paintings by Vicki Meadows (starting at $65) including "First Snow," "Old Red Barn" and "Christmas is Coming"
• Work by local potters Lisa and Scott Mayo, including ceramic tree ornaments and ceramic containers ($8- $200)
• Repurposed wire pieces, collages and paintings ($10-$200) by Greg Hauss
• David Kettler's repurposed metal sculptures ($35-$200) including a metal pine tree with brass ornaments ($35)
• Small, hand-painted candy boxes by Iva Fendrick are filled with white and dark chocolate candy kisses ($12) and landscapes paintings ($35-$250)
• Kay Hall's whimsical seasonal greeting cards ($5), watercolor landscapes and still-lifes ($25-$50)
• Phyllis Oliver's acrylic wrapped canvas painting "Frazier Friends” of geese in the snow. ($1,200)
The art center, 1607 19th St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.