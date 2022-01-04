Auditions set for Stars' 'On Your Feet'

Fresh off the sold-out run of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," director Frank Sierra is back at work casting for the upcoming "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan," which will also run at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
Auditions will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at The Boys & Girls Club, 801 Niles St.
Sierra, along with choreographer Kelci Cerri and vocal/music director Cody Greenwell, is looking to cast all roles including Latin pop greats Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
"On Your Feet" follows the pair, who believed in their talent, their music and each other, on their path to becoming an international sensation.
The show features crowd-pleasing hits such as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga" and many more from the Miami Sound Machine.
Performers should come prepared to sing with a piano (no a cappella or taped music), and an accompanist will be provided. Bring your own sheet music if you are not singing from the show.
Those auditioning may also be asked to do a cold reading from the script as well as to dance, so bring appropriate shoes.
Visit bmtstars.com/auditions to view the complete audition notice, including a list of roles to be cast.
Performances will be held March 4-6, 11, 12, 18-20 and 24-26, 2022 at Stars.
For more information, please contact Sierra at dodobird97@hotmail.com or 661-619-2189.