 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art's everywhere this First Friday

There’s plenty of art to see and fun to be had this First Friday.

Start off by enjoying the pleasant spring weather while checking out the ArtWalk.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases