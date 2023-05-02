Art's everywhere this First Friday

There’s plenty of art to see and fun to be had this First Friday.
Start off by enjoying the pleasant spring weather while checking out the ArtWalk.
Many vendors, including painters, woodworkers, jewelry makers and more take part each month in the event relaunched by the Arts Council of Kern in December.
It will run from 5 to 9 p.m. along 19th and Eye streets.
(Local artists and artisans interested in taking part can contact the council at info@kernarts.org or call 661-324-9000.)
Over at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, Cathy Hocking will display a series of vibrant florals and other cheerful paintings for her solo show.
A Central Valley native, Hocking studied art in high school with Mr. Walker, according to the BAA newsletter. She learned batik, India ink drawing, pastels, stitchery and watercolor.
After high school, she and her husband moved to the foothills at a ranch and started a family. Describing the environment as "peaceful, quiet, no phones, surrounded by orange trees and the distant howling of coyotes," Hocking started taking oil-painting classes and painted a variety of subjects from flowers and desert landscapes to ocean scenes.
Thanks to Frank Percival, another inspiration in her art world, she also used her detail skills to paint window designs in Delano and surrounding areas for about 15 years.
Hocking is an avid museum-goer — naming the Getty, the Smithsonian and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City among her favorites — and she enjoys listening to music while being creative.
The artist has paintings hanging in homes in Arizona, Grover Beach, Huntington Beach and Idaho.
She paints a variety of subjects and hopes her paintings catch viewers' eyes, bring a smile to their face, make them happy or evoke a special memory.
An artist’s reception will be held for Hocking from 5 to 8 p.m. at the art center, 1607 19th St. Refreshments will be served.
There will also be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
At Dagny's Coffee Co., one of the BAA satellite show locations, painter Robert Ross will present his show, "Fine Art of Crossing the River."
This collection features many images of river scenes along with some other landscapes for a bit of variety.
The artist's appreciation for the natural world stems in some part from mentor Ed Moody, a retired forest ranger and "keen observer of his surroundings," according to Ross's artist's statement.
Starting at age 13, Ross trekked all over Kern County with Moody, from the upper Kern River, Lake Isabella, various hot springs and waterfalls. Often quoting John Muir as they walked and observed the natural world, Moody taught the young artist how to connect with his surroundings.
Born in Bakersfield, Ross studied art with Clayton Rippey, Al Naso, Shirlee Leonard and Darlene Ostercamp. He is a graphic artist and art instructor at Home Educators' Resource Center for the last 10 years.
His artwork is on display at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center and Gallery and he is a current member and administrator of the Oil Painters Guild of Bakersfield Facebook group.
Of his work, Ross said, "I am an impressionist by style and expressionist by nature and the sheer force of brush strokes, and impressionistic style of soft rolls of color lets the viewer feel the landscape without all the detail. Clayton Rippey said, 'The strength of your strokes or your mark-making is everything. Make your marks with confidence.'"
There will be an artist's reception for Ross from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
This week marks art lovers' last chance to view the all-female exhibition "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made" at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
Closing Saturday, the unique collection features the work of Los Angeles-based artists Lavialle Campbell, Syndey Croskery, Pamela Smith Hudson, Taylor Kibby, Christy Matson, Blue McRight, Brittany Mojo, Claudia Parducci and Diane Silver.
Presented first in 2021 at the Craig Krull Gallery in Santa Monica, the exhibition's name is inspired by Greek poet Sappho, who strove to “write words more naked than flesh, stronger than bone, more resilient than sinew, sensitive than nerve" and a reworking of a line — "... Of his bones are coral made; Those are pearls that were his eyes ..." — from Shakespeare's "The Tempest."
The museum's current exhibitions also include "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs.
Also on display is "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," featuring the work of the museum's namesake.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the museum (1930 R St.) offers free admission for First Friday.
(The museum will also offer free admission on Saturday as part of the Museums on Us program with Bank of America. The first Saturday of the month, Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholders can enjoy free admission to BMoA or California Living Museum by showing their card and ID.)