Arts Council of Kern seeking new executive director

Do you have a passion for the arts and the desire to help them flourish in Kern County? Well then there may be a new job in your future.
The Arts Council of Kern is seeking a dynamic executive director to provide the leadership, vision and overall management of the Arts Council of Kern. The individual will also be at the forefront of upholding the organization’s mission to "provide arts education, vocational support and enrichment opportunities to residents of all ages and all abilities throughout the county."
This full-time position will be focused on the Arts Council’s work in the community, fundraising and arts education programming.
Applicants should display proven nonprofit leadership skills as well as a keen understanding of the Kern County arts scene. The director will be expected to enhance and develop relationships in the community with artists, donors and community stakeholders, according to a news release.
The role was last held by artist David Gordon, who served as executive director from 2015 until February of this year when he left to become managing partner of Bird Dog Arts, a new art experience at the Outlets at Tejon opening this summer.
Applications are due June 11.
Interested candidates should provide (in PDF format) a resume, two-page cover letter explaining their interest in the position and qualifications, three references and a writing sample to BoardACK@gmail.com. See kernarts.org for full job posting details.