Before you settle in for the Christmas Parade downtown, swing by the Arts Council of Kern's Access Center Gallery for a new show on display.
Longtime local artist Patti Doolittle will display her work in the new show "Brushstrokes With Passion."
Thursday's reception will also highlight colored pencil pieces from Jeanette Schumacher.
The free reception runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 1330 Truxtun Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.