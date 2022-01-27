Arts Council of Kern names new executive director

The search is over. The Arts Council of Kern has announced Elizabeth Spavento as its new executive director.
"I am delighted to be appointed executive director of the Arts Council of Kern and am grateful for the organization's previous leaders who have paved a path for me to be here today," Spavento said in a news release. "Kern County's creative communities have deep roots, and the ACK is uniquely poised to meet the needs of our diverse residents. I am tremendously excited to be spearheading the organization at this pivotal moment."
Spavento has more than 13 years of arts administration experience, including national level grant opportunities in partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts.
She holds a BA in mathematics and English from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., and a Master of Arts in liberal studies from Reed College in Portland, Ore.
In recent years, she served as the visual arts programmer at the arts nonprofit SPACE, in Portland, Maine, and co-curated ALL-RISE, a two-year temporary public art program that took place on a vacant lot in downtown Seattle. That project was recognized as one of the nation's outstanding public art projects in 2015 and 2016 by the American for the Arts Public Art Network.
The new executive director has exciting plans for the Arts Council, including restarting traditional programming and introducing new projects, including a public concert series in the later half of the year and the 2022 Plein Air Festival.
To connect with the community, Spavento plans to host a series of town hall meetings across the county to gain feedback that will be incorporated into ACK's strategic plan update and future public programs.
"The pandemic and its fallout have been incredibly challenging for artists of all disciplines, and the ACK is committed to growing our support for creative communities across the county," Spavento said. "Cultural institutions will be essential to reconciling the past and imagining a vibrant future as we move forward, and I am confident that Kern's talented and innovative creatives will get us through these difficult times. Ultimately, our goal is to sustain artists and their practices now and for years to come."