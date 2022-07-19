 Skip to main content
Arts Council of Kern kicks off listening tour

Listening tour

What do you want from the local arts scene? The Arts Council of Kern will host a listening tour to offer residents the chance to weigh in on what they need. The first meeting will be consist of two sessions (one in English, one in Spanish) via Zoom on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Arts Council of Kern

We love our growing local arts scene, but do you think something is missing? Then the Arts Council of Kern wants to hear from you.

On Saturday, the arts nonprofit will kick off its listening tour, envisioned as a series of public, town hall-style meetings conducted via Zoom or in person. Attendees can ask questions and voice their opinions about the kinds of arts and culture events, programs and support that they would like to see in the region.

