Arts Council of Kern kicks off listening tour

We love our growing local arts scene, but do you think something is missing? Then the Arts Council of Kern wants to hear from you.
On Saturday, the arts nonprofit will kick off its listening tour, envisioned as a series of public, town hall-style meetings conducted via Zoom or in person. Attendees can ask questions and voice their opinions about the kinds of arts and culture events, programs and support that they would like to see in the region.
From public art exhibitions and new projects to grant-writing workshops and skill-sharing events, the possibilities are endless.
Feedback from the meetings will determine future offerings from the arts council.
Visit kernarts.org/series-1 to register for the English session (10 a.m.) or the Spanish-language meeting (11:30 a.m.) taking place Saturday via Zoom.
If you can't make it to the first meeting be sure to sign up for the council's newsletter and follow along on Instagram (@artscouncilofkern) for information on future dates.