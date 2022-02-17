ARTMIX set for March 31 at Bakersfield Museum of Art

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is busy at work preparing for ARTMIX: A Curated Cocktail Party, which returns to an in-person event this year on March 31.
This spring fundraiser brings together the creative work of local mixologists, restaurants and artists for a night of fun.
Businesses providing food and beverages this year include Nuestro Mexico Restaurant, Luigi's, Moo Creamery, Bord A Petite, The Kitchen, Locale Farm to Table, Baker's Outpost, Campo Bar + Bottle, Voktail, Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth and Montoya Vineyards.
Central to the event is its "off the wall" art sale (held online the last two years) that features original work from local and regional artists. The museum has put out the call to artists to file digital submissions of original works of art to be offered for sale on a consignment basis during the event.
Art will be listed at the $100, $250 or $400 price point. Artists who are museum members can submit up to three pieces of original art. Nonmembers may submit one. Artists have until March 21 to submit work for consideration at bmoa.org/artmix-artist.
Those who attend the benefactor champagne reception ($150, $125 for members) held before the event will have first pick of the art. Proceeds from ARTMIX benefit the BMoA Fund, which supports preservation of the BMoA Permanent Collection, visiting exhibitions and youth art education and outreach.
Along with the art sale, there will also be an opportunity drawing for a commissioned 10-by-13-inch portrait by artist Joe Fay, whose work is part of the current exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection."
Tickets are $100 for the drawing, available at the museum or by calling 661-323-7219.
The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the museum, 1930 R St.
Admission to the event is $60, $50 for members. All proceeds benefit the BMoA Fund, which supports visiting exhibitions, youth art education and outreach, the preservation of the BMoA permanent collection and more.
Visit bmoa.org/artmix for more on the event or to buy tickets.