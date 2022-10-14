 Skip to main content
Artists to display work at Mill Creek 'gallery'

Along with providing a place for worship, Mill Creek Christian Church is offering a place to appreciate art.

This weekend it will host a collection by longtime local artists Iva Fendrick and Janeen Carter-Smith. The two retired teachers have teamed up to present both new and past work at the church.

