Artists to display work at Mill Creek 'gallery'

Along with providing a place for worship, Mill Creek Christian Church is offering a place to appreciate art.
This weekend it will host a collection by longtime local artists Iva Fendrick and Janeen Carter-Smith. The two retired teachers have teamed up to present both new and past work at the church.
Works will be on display in Mill Creek's "gallery," a space created in the church's parlor space that adjoins the main sanctuary.
A reception will be held Saturday night from 6 to 9 featuring live music by Matt and Wallace and plentiful appetizers.
Another showing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with coffee served.
The church is located at 1660 S St., across from the Amtrak Station.
For additional information, call 661-327-1673.