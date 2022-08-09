 Skip to main content
Artists sought for 2022 Via Arte

best high school via arte

East High students work on their piece at last year's Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival, for which they were awarded best high school in the festival by the Bakersfield Museum of Art. The popular annual event, which returns Oct. 22 and 23 to The Marketplace, is seeking artists.

 Felix Adamo / adamopictures.com

Kneeling on asphalt to create chalk art would be a fool's errand now but cooler temperatures will return and with them the Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art recently put out the call for artists for the 24th annual event, which will take place Oct. 22 and 23 at The Marketplace.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

