Artists sought for 2022 Via Arte

Kneeling on asphalt to create chalk art would be a fool's errand now but cooler temperatures will return and with them the Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art recently put out the call for artists for the 24th annual event, which will take place Oct. 22 and 23 at The Marketplace.
Artists 18 and over are invited to apply to create temporary works with chalk inspired by classic Italian street painting.
This year's festival will feature an option of three different square sizes: 4-by-6-feet (vertical), 7-by-7-feet or 8-by-12 feet (vertical).
Artists may submit up to three images they are interested in recreating with the committee having final say. Recreation of a masterwork is encouraged but artists can submit an original piece of their own art or one from a contemporary artist (with verified permission from the original creator).
Those selected to participate will be notified by Oct. 7.
The festival will also encourage the work of young artists with the student art squares and Via Bambino space for children (and their "assistants").
Via Bambino squares (2 feet by 2 feet) will be sold at the event for $20, which includes a 12-piece box of professional art chalk.
BMoA will also host Saturday Studio sessions for artists 6 to 16 and teens and adults. Children will learn street painting techniques from museum art educators in a morning class. Teens and adults will learn techniques as well as have a private Q&A session with this year's featured artist, Kayla Bryant.
All proceeds support the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave.
