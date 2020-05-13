To truly experience Peter Buchan's art, one needs to use more than just sight.
Eschewing more traditional art supplies, Buchan sources most of his tools at a hardware store. By drizzling paint with a chopstick onto a wooden panel, he creates art that celebrates exploration within the medium.
Throughout the process, Buchan will continue to add layers of oil-based enamel to his canvas. Looking at his paintings is only half the experience, he said. To touch and feel the work put into them is the final touch that allows viewers to appreciate the work.
"I get bored doing the same things others have done," Buchan said. "There's something to them. People can feel them. The texture, the solidity. They resonate."
Usually, Buchan sells his paintings after someone sees it in person, where they are allowed to experience the texture and see the vibrant colors for themselves. But during these times he has to reinvent how to sell his work. With California juried art festivals and museum exhibits on hold, the Kernville artist has turned to online marketing efforts to sell paintings.
For over 20 years, Buchan has worked as a professional painter and finally, he is making the shift to online sales to support his business.
Buchan's wife, Marsinah Ramirez Buchan, has helped with running his website and social media.
"The festival aspect has been taken out from under us," Marsinah said. "There's a lot of artists going through this."
To appeal to potential buyers, the duo has created different sales including every painting half off or free shipping, Marsinah said.
"We're being flexible," Marsinah said. "These times are crazy. Artwork can ease that pain."
There's a fear for the painter during these times when there is a fear to touch anything.
"This is going to change how people do things," Buchan said. "The world will change and you have to change with it."
To take away the sense of touch from his paintings is to take away an essential element of what makes it uniquely his. Buchan recalls the first time a customer who was visually impaired purchased his artwork. At the time there was some self-deprecation. Buchan thought, "Of course, the only person that would buy my artwork can't see it."
That was when he realized that the things he creates could be so much more than a visual experience.
"Being able to touch the work and still see it, that's important," Buchan said. "The intention is to create things people can relate to."
