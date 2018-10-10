it's not uncommon to stand in awe of the work on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. But it's not often you can move to the next phase of amazement by having a chance to learn from the talented artist herself.
Yvonne Cavanagh, whose exhibit "Liminal Space" — showcasing more than 60 sculptures and 11 reductive drawings — is on display at the museum, will host a workshop on Saturday to create porcelain art.
The Bakersfield High School art instructor will guide attendees through of a beginners' course to create two pieces: a shallow dish with leaf impressions and a small textured porcelain bowl. (Pieces will be fired and glazed off-site after the workshop, and will be returned to participants the following week.)
Along with instruction, Cavanagh will also share her unique insights on the art form.
Cost is $50, $45 for museum members for the session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the museum, 1930 R St.
This workshop is limited to 20 participants age 16 or older and registration is required. To sign up, call the museum at 323-7266.
