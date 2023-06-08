The Empty Space has taken advantage of its new, larger location on Woodmere Drive by expanding its gallery space, which is currently hosting an exhibition of work by Alexandro Zamora.

The theater welcomed the public into its new space in southwest Bakersfield last week for the opening of "Head Over Heels." The first two performances were gala events allowing attendees to explore how the theater team has made use of the building.

