The Empty Space has taken advantage of its new, larger location on Woodmere Drive by expanding its gallery space, which is currently hosting an exhibition of work by Alexandro Zamora.
The theater welcomed the public into its new space in southwest Bakersfield last week for the opening of "Head Over Heels." The first two performances were gala events allowing attendees to explore how the theater team has made use of the building.
Along with a larger stage, the new venue also has a bar and bigger, 500-square-foot gallery space.
"The Art of Alexandro Zamora" opened there last week but will hold a reception for the artist on Saturday afternoon.
Zamora, who moved to Bakersfield from Los Angeles at the age of 10, said he has been making art in some form or another for as long as he can remember.
Loving art in all its different forms, his work includes watercolor and acrylic painting as well as ink drawings in the style of his first love: comic book art. Zamora takes inspiration from a number of sources including his fellow artists as well as the ever-evolving world of social media and entertainment.
Gallery curator Jesus Fidel said he has shown Zamora's work previously at the former Oak Street location.
"He takes his craft very seriously in the quality of his product," Fidel wrote in an email. "He pays attention to fine detail, and doesn't rush his pieces."
Fidel also knew that Zamora could deliver on organizing his show and turning work in on time, which aided the curator who was also heavily involved with the theater build over the past few months.
The show features 30 works including a number of celebrity portraits, but Fidel said he is drawn to Zamora's studies.
"My favorite pieces in the show are his hand studies," Fidel wrote. "They are very realistic and finely done. I've seen him paint hands throughout the years and it's always such a nice thing to see an artist practice and study. It's cool to see his progression as he continues to practice."
The reception will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 5417 Woodmere Drive. Guests can enjoy refreshments and meet Zamora. Works will be for sale as well as art prints ($20).
