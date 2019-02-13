This weekend, support art with heart at the "Geometrix" opening reception Saturday at The Empty Space Gallery.
Featuring work from students in a pilot math program at South High School, the show has been on display since the beginning of the month.
The program's goal is to help underserved students complete high-level mathematics courses — starting with algebra as freshmen and finishing with Advanced Placement calculus as seniors — to make them competitive at the college level and STEM fields.
Exhibited pieces are created by South High sophomores, who complete an art project expressing the beauty of geometry as art to aid the program.
These creative efforts pay it forward, with prints of the works being sold for $10 to $15 and proceeds going to help pay for seniors' AP calculus exams. (Exam fee is $94 per student.)
Nearly 40 works are on display, including paintings, drawings and mixed-media pieces.
The artists reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the gallery when the prints will be for sale along with music and refreshments. "Geometrix" will remain on display during the theater's lobby hours through April 6.
The Empty Space is at 706 Oak St. Those who would like to help with students' exam fees, cane donate at esonline.org/artgallery.
