With the weather warming up a bit on Friday, it's a good time to check out the art downtown for First Friday.
At Dagny's Coffee Co., photographer Michael Todd Thorpe presents “iSee," featuring photos he shot with an iPhone.
In the Bakersfield Art Association newsletter, he described his goal for the show, saying, “I wanted to show two things: first, we often see things in our daily lives and we don’t realize we are seeing art around us. Second, you don’t have to have a fancy camera to make a good photograph.”
“In the end, it’s not about the tools you use, it’s how you use those tools to fulfill your vision," he said.
Leaving a career as in broadcast television, he began teaching photography at Valley Oaks Charter High School in 2013. Along with his smartphone, Thorpe shoots with his collection of classic 35 mm cameras and his "daily digital carry," a Canon EOS 70D DSLR.
The artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
Beat the winter doldrums by viewing “Flowers & Things,” the group art exhibit opening at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center.
The collection features two- and three-dimensional art by painters Toni Lott, Mi Okh, Berta Blackburn, Donna Bianco and Vicki Meadows, gourd artist Dian Olmstead, watercolor artists Laura Mizrahi and Micki Schulz, photographer Martin Varga,
A reception for the group show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St.
And Bubble Pop Gallery gets a bit magical this month with its first show of the year.
The Fairytale Art Show presents fantastic scenes from literature and film featuring beloved characters. Participating artists include Jacqueline Monroe, Craig Fraser, Christy Lane, Paola Olivares, Adalyn Evertse, Andrea Marquez, Jerry Fleming and many more.
Sweet treats from The Homegirls 661 will be sold and a long-haired princess is expected to make an appearance.
The reception runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bubble Pop Gallery, east lobby of the Fox Theater, 2007 H St.
After opening night, the show moves over to Temblor Brewing Co. for the remainder of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.