Art in action downtown for plein air paint out

The Plein Air Painting Festival is in full swing this week but residents may not yet have had a chance to see artists at work. That changes Thursday when six of the seven painters will set up in downtown Bakersfield for an afternoon paint out.
Starting at noon, the festival artists will set up their easels around downtown to paint for the afternoon.
Those slated to take part are local artist Art Sherwyn and visiting painters Ariah Boyle, Durre Waseem, Carol Tarzier, Ellen Howard and Mark Monsarrat.
All have spent the week working outside, spread out through the county working on plein air works.
Thursday's paint out will culminate in a reception at 5:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, 1607 19th St.
The artworks created that day will be available for sale at a price that is more desirable for new collectors.
This event is free to attend but guests are encouraged to register online at eventbrite.com.
Festival activities continue this week with three workshops offered on Saturday with Boyle (9 to 11 a.m.), Monsarrat (noon to 2 p.m.) and Waseem (3 to 5 p.m.) outside Locale Farm to Table, 1727 18th St.
Cost is $75 per workshop and includes painting materials.
The festival concludes Sunday with the Spring Soiree, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gardens at Monji, 9401 Shellabarger Road.
This soiree will include passed appetizers, open bar, art sales and a silent auction of the artists' works that will include the pieces created during the week. Awards will also be given out.
Cost to attend the soiree is $80. Tickets for the workshops and soiree are available at eventbrite.com.