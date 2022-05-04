Art in abundance this First Friday

There will be art galore for this First Friday, both from established artists and up-and-comers.
Those burgeoning artists will have their work on display at the KHSD Showcase, being held at Moderngigi Gallery.
This is the first showcase, featuring work from students from the Kern High School District, since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Aaron Wherry, the district's visual arts subject area facilitator and visual and performing arts department chair at Golden Valley, said this is a "huge deal" for the students being able to display the fruits of their hard work.
He said arts in general is a building thing, with instructors working at the beginning of the year just to get students focused.
"By this time, we let them flow with their creativity. They're doing their best work of the year."
Wherry said he expects there will be work from most of the district's high schools as well as the continuation schools.
Any KHSD art teacher could submit student work to vie for top honors in six style categories (best mixed media, best 2-D, best 3-D, best monochromatic, best portrait and best use of color) and two broader looks (senior and rising star).
One artist will be awarded in each category but Wherry said they may expand to offer more honors in the future.
"This year, we said, 'Let's get it back out. Let's show the work.' Next year, we may add some variation, opportunities for other students as well."
Along with the awards, a senior will be awarded the Laura Ghilarducci Memorial Scholarship, created to honor the beloved Foothill High art teacher who died in 2020.
"Years ago, she would have been the person in charge of this showcase. We have a scholarship now in her memory."
Wherry and his fellow educators are proud of the work their students have done and hope that people will check out the showcase.
"We want a lot of people to come out and see the work, all the hard work that they have put in. For some, it's four years of work."
"It's important to give them that pat on the back and show them some support."
The KHSD Showcase reception begins at 6 p.m., with awards presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Moderngigi Gallery, 900 18th St.
At Dagny's Coffee Co., Iva Fendrick is the featured artist with her show "It's All About the Sky."
Fendrick is the interim president of the Bakersfield Art Association, an organization that her mother, Vina Cross, helped found in 1944.
The Cal State Bakersfield alum, who also studied at Bakersfield College and the Art Center School of Design in Los Angeles, taught in the Kern High School District for 25 years, spending much of that time focused on ceramics.
Of this current show, she wrote in her artist's statement, "When painting landscapes, my passion is to paint interesting cloud shapes and dramatic skies.
"Usually, I take photos and paint in my studio or as a demonstration in my Wednesday watercolor class. I live near the eastern Kern hills and observe the drama that light creates over the lake and the nearby hills."
Her work is on display now at the coffee shop, 1600 20th St.
Painter Gary Knerr's work is on display at the BAA Art Center this month.
According to the BAA newsletter, the northern Wisconsin native began painting in earnest at age 8 when his mother arranged a private lesson for him and his two sisters.
While in junior high, he won first place in a contest for the "Polk County Health Seal" for his dairy design featuring milk and cheese.
Knerr painted in his spare time while attending the University of Minnesota Dental School. After graduating in 1967, he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War working as a dentist.
Locally, Knerr has twice been awarded "Best of Show" at the Kern County Fair for his oil paintings.
For the last 15 years, he has made his own Christmas cards using scenes from his paintings. And last year he put together "My Life in Art," a book of his oil paintings inspired by his travels from Alaska to Switzerland.
There will be a reception for Knerr from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the center, 1607 19th St.
For those who can't attend, there will be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.