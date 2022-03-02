Art and insight on tap for BMoA webinar with Smithsonian's Archives of American Art

There is no doubt that "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection" is a personal collection.
This unprecedented exhibition on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art features more than 150 objects from the Quinns' own home, amassed over decades thanks to friendships with many well-known West Coast artists.
That personal connection will be highlighted in a webinar on Friday featuring Joan Quinn and her daughter Amanda Quinn Olivar, who is a trustee of the Smithsonian's Archives of American Art, along with others from the Archives and Rachel McCullah Wainwright, BMoA curator of exhibitions and collections.
The Archives of American Art, the largest collection of primary resources that document the history of the visual arts in the United States, recently acquired papers from some of the artists featured in "On the Edge."
More than 20 million letters, diaries, scrapbooks, manuscripts, financial records, photographs, films, oral histories and audiovisual recordings of artists, dealers, collectors, critics, scholars, museums, galleries, associations and other art world figures have been preserved by the Archives.
Wainwright said it was Olivar's connection with the Archives that led to this event.
"They ask BMoA to co-host the event, talk about the exhibition and objects on display and their team will be highlighting corresponding artifacts," Wainwright wrote in an email.
The presentation will begin with an exhibition introductory video, which was produced locally by Scope.
Quinn and her daughter, both journalists, will guide the interview-style discussion that will also include Liza Kirwin, the Archives' interim director, and Matthew Simms, who as the Gerald and Bente Buck West Coast Collector for the Archives helps artists and galleries organize and donate papers, and conducts oral history interviews.
Wainwright wrote, "Joan and Amanda will be in conversation about the formation of the collection, why they decided on BMoA to host this exhibition, and what revelations they have had since the show opened. The program will then shift to highlighting objects on display and corresponding artifacts from those artists archives. Joan and Amanda will share personal anecdotes about the objects shared and artists who have been selected to highlight."
Those artists include Billy Al Bengston, Charles Arnoldi, Bruce Richards, Astrid Preston, Claire Falkenstein and Elsa Flores Almaraz.
The webinar will not only offer insight into the exhibition but also the importance of maintaining archives and the significant work the Smithsonian does while also providing context to the relationship between artists and collector.
"By hearing directly from the collector about the purchase or early communications with each artist, the pieces on display in 'On The Edge' display are brought to life," Wainwright wrote.
The curator said she is delighted to collaborate with the Archives for this event.
"This exhibition has been an absolute honor for BMoA to host, and now to be able to partner with an Institution like the Archives of American Art to further promote the work that we are doing is thrilling. The reach a program like this has is of great significance to our museum."
"On the Edge" remains on display at the museum through April 2. After it closes, the exhibition will move to the Armenian Museum of America in Boston.