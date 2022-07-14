Art 2022 Tehachapi draws artists from across the US

Not long after the conclusion of its first nationally recognized art show in Tehachapi, the Tehachapi Arts Commission was already at work planning Art 2022 Tehachapi.
For this year's plein air event, 40 artists from across the United States applied to participate.
Eleinne Basa, a classically trained artist from the East Coast who received the best landscape award at Art 2021, is the event's featured artist. Thirty other returning artists are also taking part including Otto Sturcke, last year’s featured artist. Three aviation and aerospace artists will also participate.
In May, the artists traveled to Tehachapi to attend the kick-off paint-out weekend and begin the works intended to "reflect the beauty and unique surroundings of Tehachapi," according to a news release.
Unlike the similar Plein Air Painting Festival, Art 2022 Tehachapi artists had a chance to take their work back to their home studios to complete it before submitting finished works to the event jury.
The public component of Art 2022 Tehachapi will be held the weekend of July 22 to 24, starting with a VIP reception with an awards ceremony on July 22.
On that evening, attendees will have the first chance to purchase art from the event. Heavy appetizers will be served and there will be an open bar including Dorner Family Vineyard wine.
The reception will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the Aspen Activities Center, 490 West D St. Tickets are $100 and must be purchased by Sunday by contacting Laura at 626-945-3753 or dreyerfinearts@gmail.com or online at artstehachapi.org.
This event is organized by the Tehachapi Arts Commission, part of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, with a mission to establish Tehachapi as a destination for representational fine artists and collectors.