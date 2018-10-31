A heart-warming classic that is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, "Anne of Green Gables" arrives at Bakersfield Christian High School this weekend. The tale, centered on Anne, a young orphan girl who is mistakenly delivered to the farm-owning Cuthbert family, recounts her escapades in her new home as she pushes the boundaries and makes mistakes.
Anne frequently gets into trouble, especially since other characters from the town view her “unladylike” qualities as problematic.
“It takes a lot of effort and energy, but she’s just such an imaginative person,” said BCHS junior Sonnet Haddad of playing Anne. “It’s amazing to sort of get to be a kid again.”
Anne makes a place for herself in the hearts of her new neighbors, and she is sure to have the same effect on all playgoers. BCHS student Austin Dunn, who portrays Matthew Cuthbert, knows there are many lessons that can be derived from the play, a sentiment shared by artistic director Ann O’Neill.
“There’s a really deep sense of compassion behind the play,” O’Neill said. “There’s a line in the play about a bend in the road, and we all come to bends in the roads of our own life. The message behind ‘Anne of Green Gables’ really teaches that when we come upon those bends, we have to bend with them.”
Throughout the play, audience members will fall in love with the residents of Green Gables and they will learn to appreciate the beauty of a soul finding its home.
“Whether the playgoer is an ‘old friend’ of Anne’s or meeting her for the first time, this charming play is sure to forge a bond between the audience and one of literature’s most unforgettable characters,” said O’Neill.
— Jessica Stump is a senior at Bakersfield Christian High School.
