They’re creepy and they’re kooky and altogether ooky and this week, they’ll be live on stage at East Bakersfield High School.
As a member of this talented cast, working on “The Addams Family" musical at EBHS has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my high school career. Bringing to life these iconic, funny, and quirky characters has been truly remarkable for the entire cast.
This hilarious musical showcases the talent and Blade pride for which East High has become known around town. As a third-generation Blade (following my mother, aunt, uncle, grandmother and older siblings), I was raised on East High football games, choir concerts and theater performances long before I started high school. Coming here now, I feel lucky to finally get the opportunity to leave my mark on this school and continue the legacy carried on for over 80 years.
The cast and crew of “The Addams Family" musical is ready to make our Blade family proud and make our audience roll with laughter the next two weekends! Speaking from my own experience, playing Grandma Addams has been a blast. Only in the theater can a person spend this much time getting to know and breathe life into such a funny and quirky character and our Addams Family is full of them! While the Addams clan may collect torture devices for fun and spend more time in a crypt than your average family, this musical stays true to the ideal that nothing is more important than family.
The past two months have been full of hard work and dedication for everybody involved. I am so proud of the cast and the crew, and I can’t wait for the community to meet the characters of the show that we are so passionate about.
We invite you to come celebrate our family and yours and meet the jolly Gomez, the quirky Pugsley, the gothic Wednesday, the alluring Morticia and all of the other beloved and celebrated characters. We promise you’ll enjoy an evening full of singing, dancing, laughs, and a beautiful message of the importance of family. See just how delightful it is to be mysterious and spooky with “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. March 9 at the East High auditorium, 2200 Quincy St. Tickets are $10 at the door!
Allison Nelson is a junior at East Bakersfield High School.
