A world of color, community at BMoA

As Bakersfield enjoys the bright colors of spring foliage and an increased season of community events, it is only fitting that the latest exhibition opening at the Bakersfield Museum of Art reflect these ideas of color and community.
Opening Thursday are three shows that each represent a group united in a theme or a focal point.
With "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," the guiding light is Francis, an internationally known abstract expressionist painter not only accomplished in his own right but who also influenced a number of emerging artists who found their way to his studios and homes in California.
From the 1960s through the early '90s (he died in 1994), Francis invited dozens of young artists, recent graduates, and artists from other workshops to his studios, exploring what he called "the beauty of space and the power of containment" in painting.
The exhibition is rooted in these California experiences, which yielded art as well as sometimes lifelong connections.
"Yes, this is a show about the studios but more about the people who he let into his life and the atmosphere he fostered," said Victor Gonzales, museum curator.
The practice of master and apprentice was common in the art world but Francis, with an eye for talent and intention, often connected on a more personal level.
"(For a meeting) he might show up an hour or two late and say, 'I don't want to work today,' so they'd go to lunch," Gonzales said. "It was a friendship he was building with these people, a bond.
"He wanted to get to know these people, to let them into his studio, to trust them. Sometimes these artists were not even apprentices."
In addition to Francis' work, "Circle" features photographs and art from Jerry Aistrup, Edith Baumann, Kurt Blum, Krauth Brand, Daniel Cytron, Susan Einstein, Irving “Doc” Groupp, Dan Gualdoni, Shane Guffogg, John Haines, Lucius Hudson, Bryan Ida, Mitchell Johnson, Stefan Kirkeby, Keith Kirts, Gregory Mahoney, Judith Margolis, Nancy Mozur, Michael Murray, Meibao Nee, Ann Page, George Page, Jeff Perkins, Jaime Robles, Ed Ruscha, Jacob Samuels, Susan Titelman, Mark Whitney and Keiko Yoshimura.
Another big draw to this week's opening is the biennial Visual Arts Festival, featuring the work of local and regional artists.
Gonzales said this popular show draws many returning artists as well as museum newcomers.
Alisyn Palla, whose cocktail metal pieces were included in last month's ARTMIX fundraiser, also has work in the festival.
"She worked with metal, and (the work) blurred the line between two-dimensional and three-dimensional," Gonzales said. "It was nice to see something totally different in the show."
This year's festival theme is "Saturation," which is ripe for interpretation.
"Saturation can refer to the intensity of a color or what we are saturated with in our everyday life," Gonzales said. "Homes, computers, billboards, street signs to what we see on TV — what do we as individuals happen to be inundated with in our daily lives?"
This is the 20th year for the small works exhibition, which was juried by Jedediah Caesar, a CSUB instructor and curator of the Todd Madigan Gallery on campus.
Festival artists include Prapat Sirinavarat, Linda Brown, Cheri Sperl, Morgan Vargas, Reema Hammad, Diego Monterrubio, Jennifer Williams-Cordova, Inga Astakhova, Maroua Ben Salah, Pamela Benham, Jennifer Cabral, Erin Dougherty, Mark Duffel, Robyn Dyer, Kassandra Gale, Anna Hackler, Sydney Harter, Lauren Holbrook, Jason Jenn, Ashleymarie Sey Lively, Kevin Lively, Darian Lopez, Ariana Perez, Vojislav, Radovanovic, Kathryn Ramos, John Rand, Nyoka Reed, Carey Reimer, Katrina Rocha, Clare Rossetto, Heidi Rufeh, Christine Wenderoth and Laurie Yehia.
The third new exhibition is "Nostalgia: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program," featuring the work of 15 Kern County high school juniors and seniors who participated in the museum’s 2023 ArtWorks program.
During the semester-long experience, students worked with museum staff, guest speakers and artists to empower their passion for the visual arts.
Maria Ornelas, BMoA education and family program coordinator, said it's exciting to see the students' work progress through the program.
"Working with students in the classroom, they start with ideas that they see with peers in school or artists on social media."
Ornelas said guests encourage the teens to explore more styles that they are interested in, to move past the copying stage of child artists to experiment and develop their own style.
"We really want them to feel confident in what they're doing, feel strongly about what their piece is about. ... Our whole staff is part of making the students have the answer to this question."
Program participants selected the theme of nostalgia, expressing what it means to think and feel about their past experiences.
Gonzales said he is excited for the young artists to be part of this opening, which should draw a robust crowd based on the exhibitions.
"This is a little welcome party, their first big foray into the arts scene, to share what you're bringing to the art community.
"Really connecting with the artists themselves, it’s really beautiful."
Students exhibiting their work are Elizabeth Aceves, Jimena Arriaga, Elise Barnett, Emily Clerico, Tera Ellwein, Robyn Franco, Alondra Garcia, Ray Garcia, Brian Hernandez, Hanna Kim, Kaela Kirkland, Claudia Medina, Ximena Moreno, Venice Sanchez and Pina Tablas.
Along with all the new work on display, guests can enjoy the ongoing exhibition "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs from the Panorama Vista Preserve.
For the first time, the opening reception will also include live music with smooth jazz provided by Jt Paradox.